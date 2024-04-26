Super Moxio Bros is a loving homage to level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros with art done entirely by typewriter characters.

Best played in Chrome browser. You'll need a keyboard. :)

Press Enter at title screen to play (you may have to click into the embedded game-window to get started).

NES controls mapped to keys:

B -- Z
A -- X
Left -- Left
Right -- Right
Down -- Down
Enter -- Start (pause)

This collaboration between developer Tiny Bookshelf and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 is a unique little project for anyone to enjoy; if you happen to like this particular aesthetic, please sound off in the comments!

You can find the collaborators on bluesky, Tiny Bookshelf (run by Eric Bailey) and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 (quick sidenote, their work is amazing and putting it into motion was a delightful honor).

Thank you! <3

Published 21 hours ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars
(2 total ratings)
AuthorTinyBookshelf
GenrePlatformer
Made withConstruct
Tagsartgame, Lo-fi, Short
Average sessionA few minutes
InputsKeyboard

Comments

jaykass9 hours ago

Fun.

Thanks for sharing. Did you consider making the bushes the same sprites as the clouds to mimic the original?

Pascal Belisle12 hours ago(+1)

Nice tribute. I would have made the goomba more flat on top so it doesn't look like a spike that's gonna hurt us. When we are standing next to a pipe, we shouldn't bump our head when we jump. Otherwise it looks nice and the sound fx are really cool.

Dorkfishie13 hours ago(+1)

When I press down, the page scrolls down as well...

