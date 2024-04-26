Super Moxio Bros
Super Moxio Bros is a loving homage to level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros with art done entirely by typewriter characters.
Best played in Chrome browser. You'll need a keyboard. :)
Press Enter at title screen to play (you may have to click into the embedded game-window to get started).
NES controls mapped to keys:
B -- Z
A -- X
Left -- Left
Right -- Right
Down -- Down
Enter -- Start (pause)
This collaboration between developer Tiny Bookshelf and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 is a unique little project for anyone to enjoy; if you happen to like this particular aesthetic, please sound off in the comments!
You can find the collaborators on bluesky, Tiny Bookshelf (run by Eric Bailey) and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 (quick sidenote, their work is amazing and putting it into motion was a delightful honor).
Thank you! <3
|Published
|21 hours ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|TinyBookshelf
|Genre
|Platformer
|Made with
|Construct
|Tags
|artgame, Lo-fi, Short
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Inputs
|Keyboard
Comments
Fun.
Thanks for sharing. Did you consider making the bushes the same sprites as the clouds to mimic the original?
Nice tribute. I would have made the goomba more flat on top so it doesn't look like a spike that's gonna hurt us. When we are standing next to a pipe, we shouldn't bump our head when we jump. Otherwise it looks nice and the sound fx are really cool.
When I press down, the page scrolls down as well...