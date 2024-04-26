Super Moxio Bros is a loving homage to level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros with art done entirely by typewriter characters.

Best played in Chrome browser. You'll need a keyboard. :)

Press Enter at title screen to play (you may have to click into the embedded game-window to get started).

NES controls mapped to keys:

B -- Z

A -- X

Left -- Left

Right -- Right

Down -- Down

Enter -- Start (pause)

This collaboration between developer Tiny Bookshelf and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 is a unique little project for anyone to enjoy; if you happen to like this particular aesthetic, please sound off in the comments!

You can find the collaborators on bluesky, Tiny Bookshelf (run by Eric Bailey) and artist ♡-𝚖𝚘𝚡 (quick sidenote, their work is amazing and putting it into motion was a delightful honor).

Thank you! <3